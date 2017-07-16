Firefighters tackle blaze at Fraser Range

FIREFIGHTERS have issued a stark warning after youths set a fire in a derelict former military compound.

A crew from Southsea was called to Fraser Range at Eastner at 7.47pm last night after children had set fire to a first-floor room in the compound.

Watch manager Danny Manns they had requested police attend following abuse at previous incidents.

He said: ‘It was up on the first floor, quite a large fire when we first attended.

‘We used two breathing apparatus and a high-pressure hose reel jet.’

And he added: ‘The actual building itself is dangerous, youths don’t realise.’

Two appliances attended, with them leaving at 8.35pm.

Crews have been called out to the site repeatedly over the years due to arson incidents.