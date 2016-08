A main road in Waterlooville was closed this morning as firefighters fought a major blaze.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to London Road at around 2.30am after fire started in a derelict building.

Four appliances from Waterlooville and Cosham were at the scene.

A section of London Road between Waterlooville was closed.

It was expected that the road would remain shut between Mill Road and Rockwell Drive for several hours.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.