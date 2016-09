FIREFIGHTERS were called after a motorbike was set on fire.

A passer-by raised the alarm and called for help after coming across the burning bike in Linford Court, Havant, last night.

One crew from Havant fire station was sent to deal with the incident.

They used buckets of water to put out the flames.

Firefighters say the incident, a suspected arson attack, is now in the hands of the police.