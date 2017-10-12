Firing of cannon at Fort Nelson to celebrate Trafalgar Day

Have your say

VISITORS to a museum will be able to celebrate the anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar.

The Royal Armouries fully-restored 12-pounder naval gun at Fort Nelson, in Fareham, will be fired on Sunday, October 22 to mark Admiral Lord Nelson’s famous victory at the battle in 1805.

To commemorate Trafalgar Day, uniformed detachments from HMS Loire and Ubique Right of the Line will fire the 12-pounder muzzle-loading cannon which was commonly used on Royal Navy ships.

It will be fired on the parade at 11.30am, 2pm and 3pm.