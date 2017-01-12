Firm’s fundraising efforts pay off for cancer charity

CHILDREN with cancer will benefit from more than £18,000 raised by a group of estate agents.

Fox & Sons helped raise the cash for CLIC Sargent – the UK’s leading charity for children and young people with cancer and their families.

Fox & Sons – which has offices in North End, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville – has been supporting CLIC Sargent since 2001 as part of the national estate agency network Sequence.

The scheme has raised more money this year than ever before.

Over the course of the partnership the total is almost £400,000.

Sequence’s fundraising efforts in 2016 have included everything from personal challenges like the London Marathon, sky dives and the Prudential Ride London, to fun staff initiatives including bake sales and dress down days, a MINI bike raffle, a football tournament and the company’s annual partners’ ball.

Many branches also got involved in the much-loved Christmas jumper day, which this year raised £1,500.

Stuart Mansell, area director at Fox & Sons, said: ‘Our partnership with CLIC Sargent is really valuable to us and we all thoroughly enjoy fundraising year after year for such a worthwhile cause.

‘The work they do in the fight for young lives against cancer is so important and we’re extremely proud to be able to contribute to and be a part of that.

‘We’re donating such an impressive amount to CLIC Sargent this year and look forward to an even bigger year of fundraising in 2017.’

Catherine Cadman, fundraising manager at CLIC Sargent, said: ‘Everyone at Sequence has surpassed themselves this year with this impressive sum of funds raised. It is so amazing to see the partnership go from strength to strength.

‘Thank you very much as always to all the employees for joining CLIC Sargent in the fight for young lives against cancer.

‘We want young cancer patients to thrive, not just survive, and with your support, you’re helping us to do that.’

Go to clicsargent.org.uk.