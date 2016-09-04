First sports day for Alzheimer’s proves to be very popular with all

ZUMBA, egg and spoon races and football were just three of the fun activities at a sports day to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Gosport Memory Miles organised their first family sports day at Gosport Leisure Centre. The aim of the day was to cover the distance between Gosport and John O’Groats, at the summit of Northern Scotland, which is 720 miles, through exercise.

Rain and windy conditions didn’t stop people from taking part in the event and each mile that was exercised was recorded on the map.

Pat Hewitt, who organised the event, said: ‘We may not have got to John O’Groats but we’ve still had an excellent day and raised important funds for Alzheimer’s.

‘Alzheimer’s and dementia is something that is affects quite a lot of people and is something that is becoming more common every day.

‘The weather was not on our side but that hasn’t stopped us from raising lots of funds.

‘We organise various events across the year and run different support groups, including help for ex-servicemen and anyone is welcome to come along.

‘We’re really grateful for the leisure centre for giving us two treadmills and bikes to use, as well as the sports hall for the zumba.’

Sue Galbraith, who attended the sports day, said: ‘What a fabulous day we have had – it has been wonderful.’

‘The idea was a great concept. I did a walk around the field to put some miles on to the clock and there was somebody there making sure I wasn’t cutting any corners as I went round!’

Andy Fraiser, who volunteers for Alzheimer’s Society, said: ‘The charity is such a great cause and anyone who has got the time to support should come and volunteer.’