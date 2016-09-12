Flames take hold outside Portsmouth home’s shed

FIREFIGHTERS were called after flames broke out near a shed.

The incident at the back of a home in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth, happened at 1.30am on Saturday.

Cosham firefighters turned up and found fencing outside the shed – being used as a games room – was well alight.

They extinguished the flames using a hose reel.

Two crews attended to ensure the fire was dealt with, and the operation was led by crew manager Lee Sheen.

Firefighters stayed on scene for 45 minutes to make sure everything had cooled down before leaving. They warned the situation could have been worse if they had not arrived promptly.