Flammable cladding discovered at 75 tower blocks following Grenfell Tower disaster

Urgent fire testing will continue as the number of buildings failing to meet safety standards rises.

Council authorities are being urgently advised to send cladding samples for testing following the blaze at Grenfell Tower, West London, on Wednesday, June 14.

Flammable cladding has been found on 75 tower blocks across 26 local authorities since the fire, in which an estimated 79 people died.

The manufacturer of the Aluminium Composite Material panels used at Grenfell Tower has stopped global sales of the cladding for high-rise buildings.

Portsmouth City Council began removing the cladding from two Somers Town tower blocks on Friday, after it was learned they failed fire safety checks, after cladding at 13 city high-rises was tested.

Removal of the material – at Horatia House and Leamington House – continues today.

Yesterday, city council leader Donna Jones confirmed the cost of the removal operation would be fully recovered.

City residents have been invited to discuss fire safety in a forum at the New Theatre Royal, at Guildhall Walk, tonight.

Starting at 6.30pm, the one-hour event will allow residents to share their concerns with members of Hampshire Fire and Rescue service.