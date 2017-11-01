Fog warning issued for rush hour in Hampshire

Have your say

Drivers have been warned to expect large patches of fog in parts of Hampshire tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north and west of the county, including the Southampton and Basingstoke area.

The warning is in place from 2am to 10am tomorrow.

Fog patches are expected to develop overnight and may become more widespread as morning approaches.

Forecasters have warned that fog may be slow to clear tomorrow morning and that longer journey times and hazardous driving conditions may be possible.

The chief forecaster said: ‘Not everywhere in the region will experience fog, but where it does form, visibility may drop below 100m.

‘This is most likely in low lying areas and valleys.’