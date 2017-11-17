Fontwell and Goodwood celebrate national awards

Staff at Fontwell Park and Goodwood racecourses both picked up coveted prizes at the prestigious Racecourse Association Showcase and Awards.

The annual ceremony - held this year at Newbury racecourse - is a chance to reward those racecourses who are seen to have put most effort and resources into improving different aspects of the raceday experience for race-goers.

Both the West Sussex courses have a good record at the event in recent years - and both are celebrating again following the dishing out of the 2017 gongs.

Fontwell won the sought-after Racing Post Readers' Award while Goodwood took the title for digital and social media work in promoting their race meetings and other events.

Goodwood's team were also highly commended in the food and beverage category.

Aintree, home of the Grand National, was this year's Showcase champion track.