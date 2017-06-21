FORECAST: Highs of 26C ahead of inbound cooler spell and possible Thursday showers

PORTSMOUTH will enjoy a day of stunning sunshine before temperatures cool going into the weekend.

According Met Office forecasts, city temperatures will peak at 26C today, before tumbling to as low as 18C on Saturday.

Residents can expect clear, sunny skies until sunset at about 9.20pm tonight.

From there, an influx of cloud will bring overcast skies, with a small risk of isolated thunderstorms going in to the early hours of Thursday morning.

Temperatures are set to hit highs of 22C throughout the day, with a 30 per cent chance of rain around 11am.

On Friday, residents can expect a maximum temperature of 19C at about 4pm, however cloudy skies will continue to be a mainstay throughout the day.

Saturday will bring much of the same, with highs of 18C and very few intervals of peeking sunshine.

Provisionally, the forecast for Sunday shows a fairly cool start to the morning – with temperatures hitting their 19C peak at around 4pm – when overcast skies will cease, permitting an evening of clear, steady sunshine.

Peak temperature overview

Today: 26C

Thursday: 22C

Friday: 19C

Saturday: 18C

Sunday: 19C