Forget Wrestlemania - Wrestlers in Waterlooville have been fighting it out in the name of entertainment

A FAMILY-FRIENDLY day out full of pro wrestling entertainment kicked off at The Acorn Centre in Wecock Farm, Waterlooville.

The event included top quality fights, such as a rematch challenge for the KAPOW Heroweight Title.

KAPOW wrestling favourites also made a return, with names like Team HIIT, Ant Ladash, Karl Atlas, Priscilla and many more battling it out in a series of high octane competitions.

The weekend event also featured the KAPOW debut of the fighting Irishman, Paddy O’Connor.

KAPOW started in 2013 with successful events held across the south. The next event will take place on May 5 in Horsham, West Sussex.

Tickets are available online and cost £8 for adults, £6 for children and £22 for a family ticket for four.

For more information on forthcoming events, visit kapowwrestling.co.uk.

Pictures: Habibur Rahman