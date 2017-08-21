Forgotten warships to be showcased in Portsmouth library

Have your say

FORGOTTEN war-torn wrecks are set to be showcased in an exhibition at a library.

A temporary display at Portsmouth Central Library’s History Centre is on until October 4.

The aim is to raise the profile of under-represented aspects of the First World War.

It is estimated there are more than 700 wartime wrecks the south coast of England, which includes largely forgotten ships and crafts of all shapes and sizes.

The exhibition is entitled Forgotten Wrecks of the First World War and is a touring four-year project using personal and family knowledge.

Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture at the city council said: ‘Portsmouth History Centre is delighted to be able to host this fascinating and unusual exhibition.

‘We welcome this opportunity to work with the Maritime Archaeology Trust to raise awareness of this very significant aspect of First World War history.’