PROPERTY professionals who raised hundreds of pounds for 12 good causes have been thanked by the former Lord Mayor of Portsmouth.

As reported, Portsmouth Property Association gave £650 each to 12 charities picked by Frank Jones, the former mayor, after a year of fundraising.

Cllr Jonas said: ‘It was a fantastic thing they did. Being small charities, this money will go a long way.

‘I take my hat off to them.’