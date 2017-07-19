Former Pompey star Crouch has been signed... by Radio X

FORMER Pompey star Peter Crouch has got a new gig presenting on Radio X.

The ex-England legend will make his debut as a radio presenter on Monday on the Radio X Evening Show and Sunday afternoons while regular host Gordon Smart is on holiday.

He told the Radio X website: ‘I love Radio X and the music the station plays so I’m excited about being in the hot seat. I have a few stories I’m looking forward to sharing and some visitors I’m looking forward to welcoming to the studio. All will be revealed next week!’

Matt Deverson, managing editor of Radio X, said: ‘As well as being one of the best loved footballers of his generation, Peter Crouch is well known for his passion for music and legendary sense of humour.

‘He is a huge fan of the music we play on Radio X so I know he’s looking forward to entertaining listeners, playing his favourite records as well as revealing a story or two from his incredible career. We can’t wait for him to get behind the mic for what I’m sure will be a hugely entertaining couple of weeks.’

Listen to Peter Crouch on Radio X, week nights 7-10pm from Monday and Sundays 1-4pm.

Radio X is on digital radio across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and online at radiox.co.uk.