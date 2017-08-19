Fort Nelson museum has range of fun for families this summer

FAMILIES can enjoy a day of fun at a museum with assault courses and live firings of guns.

The Royal Armouries Museum at Fort Nelson in Fareham has lots of activities on for the end of the summer holidays.

A junior assault course, for children aged three to 12, is running up until September 3 between 10am and 4pm. There is no need to book and it costs £3.50.

And the attraction has daily live firings of the replica ballista, the wrought iron breech loader gun and the British 25-pounder Howitzer on the parade at 1pm. For more events visit royalarmouries.org.