Fort Nelson to host talk on Russian revolution

THE 100th year since the Russian Revolution will be commemorated with a talk.

The Royal Armouries Museum at Fort Nelson in Fareham will be hosting the presentation by Dr Paul Flenley, subject leader and principal lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Portsmouth.

During the talk Dr Flenley will reveal some of the findings he uncovered while researching The Russian Revolution: 100 years on.

He will focus on both the idealistic aspirations and the harsh reality of the revolution and its aftermath.

Tickets for the evening are £5 which includes refreshments. It is on September 20 between 7pm and 9pm.

To buy tickets visit royalar mouries.org/events/overview/forttalks.