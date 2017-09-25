Founders of Gosport charity angry and upset after minibus gutted in arson attack

Have your say

THE founders of a charity which saw its minibus destroyed in a fire said they have felt every emotion since the incident.

Tricia Lyons and Shandrika Day, co-founders of Marvels and Meltdowns, saw on Facebook last night that their minibus had been destroyed.

Marvels and Meltdowns minibus after it got destroyed by a fire. Picture: Tricia Lyons. PPP-170925-123725001

The pair had plans to turn the vehicle into a sensory room for the children it helps support.

The Gosport-based charity helps families with children who have ADHD and autism.

Tricia said: ‘I was out having dinner and Shandrika was at home when we saw the news about the minibus on Facebook.

‘We both went down to St Vincent College where it is kept and it was completely burned out.

Marvels and Meltdowns minibus after it got destroyed by a fire. Picture: Tricia Lyons. PPP-170925-123749001

‘There is not even one strip of fabric left. It has been totally gutted.’

The charity had been donated the bus by Gosport Voluntary Action.

They had been fundraising to turn it into a sensory room but said the fire has set them back on their plans.

Tricia added: ‘The only good thing is this happened before we had kitted out the bus.

Marvels and Meltdowns minibus after it got destroyed by a fire. Picture: Tricia Lyons. PPP-170925-123714001

‘That would have been thousands and thousands pounds of damage.

‘But this has set us back massively. We will be starting all over again.

‘I don’t think what happened has quite sunk in yet. We have been through all the emotions - anger, sadness and confusion.

‘I don’t know why anyone would want to do this.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101.