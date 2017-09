Have your say

Two lanes were briefly blocked after four cars crashed on the M275.

The crash happened at 9.11am eastbound at the top of the off-slip on the M275.

Drivers were experiencing delays of around 20 minutes before the vehicles were moved.

All drivers were on the hard shoulder but two vehicles had been in the fast lane, and two in lane two.

It’s not thought that anybody was seriously injured.

