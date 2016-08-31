Fourth@Four is excellent fun for all of the family

Rev Amy Webb, curate, Botley, Curdridge and Durley, invites you all to come along to the next Fourth@Four service on Sunday, September 25

Yes, these are some of the things that happen at the monthly Fourth@Four service held at St Peter’s Church in the village.

Fourth@Four is a gathering where people of all ages meet together as ‘the family of God’ for fun, food and fellowship.

Normally we have some modern worship, some discussion, some craft or games activities to choose from and some time for prayer. Then we end our time together with lots of tea and cake!

This Sunday we decided to have a picnic and some games so that we could spend some quality time together as a ‘family’.

We had conversations and got to know each other better.

It was wonderful to see all ages represented as the youngest person there was 13 months and the oldest was 86 years!

The aim of Fourth@Four is to meet people where they’re at, to cultivate community and to provide the opportunity for people to encounter God.

It’s fun, it’s meaningful and it’s open to all.

It’s called Fourth@Four because we meet at 4pm on the fourth Sunday of each month. We developed it because we wanted to find a way for people of all ages to be together, enjoying each other’s company.

The idea is not just to put on a service for children or families, but to do something that will genuinely span the generations – that grandma will enjoy as much as grandchild, and everyone in between.

Lots of the things that families do involve us separating out – children doing sport or activities they enjoy, parents meeting other parents, older people getting together with other older people. They are all good things, but it’s not often that people of all ages properly pitch in together to do something fun. If that sounds like a good idea to you, why not round up mum and dad, granny and grandad, toddler and teenager, and join us at our next Fourth@Four?

It’s on Sunday, September 25 at 4pm.

n St Peter’s Church, Curdridge, SO32 2DR

Contact: parish office on 01489 782445

n Website: bcd-churches.org.uk or Facebook: search for ‘Botley, Curdridge and Durley’