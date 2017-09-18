Fratton has a party as family festival returns with a bang

A COMMUNITY came together to celebrate in style as the Fratton Family Festival returned with a bang.

With live music, stalls in every direction and a variety of children’s activities, the annual street party saw thousands take a stroll down Fratton Road to get involved in the celebrations.

Heather Hill , Mayor David Fuller and Leza Tremorin Pictures: Habibur Rahman (161315_95)

Now in its third year, the event has become a cornerstone of the events calendar for Fratton residents and many came down to take a look at what was on offer.

One of those was Lynn Kilford from Drayton.

She said: ‘It is truly wonderful. There seems to be a lot going on and for everybody to get stuck into.

‘I wish it was more advertised though as we absolutely need more events like this in our community.

‘They help highlight what is great about the city. Portsmouth is home to a lot of culture and it is great to see that being explored here today.’

Stuart and Sue Morrison live in St Mary’s.

He said: ‘It is great to see people coming down here today and having a really good time.

‘It is very busy and there seems to be a lot on for the whole family to really get involved with.’

Dance performance by Most Wanted (161315_90 )

The event is organised by Fratton Big Local – a lottery -funded project made up of volunteers and residents who are looking to bring improvements to the city district.

Two music stages were constructed either end at the southern section of Fratton Road with a community performance space in the middle.

Stalls from a variety of Portsmouth businesses and organisations lined the street. Anna Potten from Fratton Big Local said: ‘Today is all about celebrating all the good things that happen in Fratton and people having a really good time.

‘This is an alcohol-free event so it is very much for the family and we have lots of supporters from local traders.

Heather Dewdney and Adam Lester of Flaming Grate (161315_97)

‘With small children’s rides, workshops, face-painting and children shows, there is lots for the family to enjoy.

‘It also feels like we have got a lot of people down here today and I would say we would have got around 10,000 people through the street today.’

Ward councillor Dave Ashmore threw his backing behind the event.

He said: ‘The festival is becoming loved by the people.

‘For a long time in Fratton, there was never anything quite like this and each year, it seems to become and more established.’

Father Bob White, vicar at St Mary’s Church and chairman of Fratton Big Local said the event celebrated the district’s diversity.

He said: ‘I love getting involved with this event as the festival is really about celebrating the diversity that we have in Fratton.

‘It has grown a lot in the three years and is great fun to be a part of.’