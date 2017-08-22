Fratton recycling scheme extended following statistics ‘success’

A CONTROVERSIAL council trial enforced to increase recycling and battle landfill is set to be extended.

Portsmouth City Council has branded its 10-week rubbish collection trial in Fratton a ‘success’ – announcing it will now continue.

Residents of 27 flat-fronted streets in Fratton – including those living in student and multiple occupancy homes – have been limited to leaving out three bags of rubbish per week during the trial.

The council hoped the move would encourage those involved to recycle more, resulting in less waste making its way to landfill.

Speaking after the trial’s 10-week duration recently elapsed, Vince Venus, Portsmouth City Council’s waste management service manager, said: ‘Due to the success of the Fratton trial in increasing recycling and reducing rubbish, the council has decided to extend the trial.

‘Since the trial started in June, refuse tonnage collected across the trial area has fallen by 21 per cent to date and the recycling rate for the area has risen by over 50 per cent when compared to last year and 27 per cent since the trial began.

‘Figures taken from the refuse rounds have shown that over 95 per cent of all residents are keeping to the trial guidelines.’

Though statistics show the trial has led to an increase in recycling, some residents have slammed the scheme – saying it has made streets ‘filthier than ever’.

Jenny Kneller, 60, lives on Newcome Road, where residents have been told to use seagull-proof sacks – which hold three black bags each – to get rid of their rubbish each week.

After learning about the trial’s extension, she said: ‘You can not say this trial has been a success when 20 to 30 bags of rubbish are being left behind in the street every week.

‘We are not against recycling, everybody wants an increase and we’ve got it, but because of the three-bag limit we are now being left with rubbish on our streets.

‘I think the quota needs to be raised for multiple occupancy homes because three bags is just not enough.’

When The News investigated the area earlier this month, residents complained of items such as rotten food and dirty nappies being left on the street.

Addressing such concerns, Mr Venus added: ‘The standard of cleanliness for the trial area is continuing to be monitored.

‘Please contact us if you are having any difficulties as we hope to resolve any ongoing issues during the extension period.’

While it has not been decided how long the trial will continue, council heads will now review feedback received through its residents’ survey.