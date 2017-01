A SUPERMARKET donated six crates of food and other goodies to hospital staff working over the festive period.

Tesco Fratton gave the items to the staff working at Queen Alexandra Hospital’s A&E and acute medical unit on Christmas Day.

Gemma Morrison, community champion at the store, said: ‘Christmas is a time spent with the people you love the most, but these guys are looking after other people’s loved ones instead. Thank you for all the hours you put in looking after our community.’