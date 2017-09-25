Fratton train crew cycle 85 miles for Rowans Hospice

MORE than £1,000 has been raised by staff from South Western Railway.

The team from the Fratton depot cycled 85 miles from Weymouth to Portsmouth to raise money for Rowans Hospice.

The crew left Fratton on the 5.05am service and mounted their bikes at Weymouth at 8.40am. They made it to Portsmouth, via Bournemouth, Lymington and the Isle of Wight, in the evening.

The event, held earlier this month, has raised more than £1,000 for the Purbrook hospice which provides end-of-life care for people with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.

On-train depot manager Paul Wade, who completed the ride, said: ‘It was really hard work but worth the effort. We wanted to raise money for Rowans Hospice because it’s local to the area, and a lot of families have been supported by the hospice over the years.

‘This is the ninth year the Fratton train crew have ridden together and it’s becoming something of a tradition now.’