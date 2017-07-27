Free events put on for children in city park

Have your say

FREE events for children have been announced for Portsmouth’s Victoria Park during the next month.

Families are invited to come along to three events being run by Portsmouth City Council.

On Wednesday, August 2 from 1pm to 3pm, a craft event following the theme of this year’s library summer reading challenge, Animal Agents, will be taking place.

On Wednesday, August 9, Booster Cushion Theatre presents Little Red Riding Hood and Friends at 12pm and 3pm – a story with a number of fairytale characters – plus a dancing conga with Cinderella.

Finally, on Wednesday, August 16 from 1pm to 3pm, where children will get the chance to create their own detective.

Cllr Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: ‘Victoria Park is such a lovely setting for families, and it’s great to make use of it by holding events like this.’

For more information about the events, people can go to portsmouth.gov.uk.