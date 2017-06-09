Free Fratton event invites people to get involved in community

NEIGHBOURS are being encouraged to come together as part of a national scheme.

Fratton Community Centre is hosting The Big Lunch, started by the Eden Project, to get families out and about and involved in the community.

The free event, put together by the Fratton Community Association, will have a range of activities from farm animals to stalls.

Those attending are being invited to take their own picnics to enjoy in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, Fratton Road, Portsmouth.

Organiser Julie Crook said: ‘I really like the Eden Project idea of getting to know your neighbours better.

‘I am optimistic that this will be a really smashing day with the unusual prospect of a petting farm.

‘It’s also Father’s Day so I am hoping that we will get lots and lots of dads coming along.’

One of the main attractions will be the Farms2ewe mobile farm where visitors will be able to pet, groom and feed a variety of animals including a pony, calf, lamb, goats, chicks, rabbits and ducklings.

Staff will be on hand to explain how farm animals are cared for and will be organising a range of activities.

Beauty products, vintage clothing and more will feature in a table top sale and musicians, DJs and artists are also being invited to take part.

Younger children will be able to enjoy a free bouncy castle as well as face painting opportunities, glitter tattoos, games and prizes and football darts.

Pompey in the Community will be at the event to demonstrate football coaching skills.

The Big Lunch is taking place at Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place, on June 18 between midday and 4pm.