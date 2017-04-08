Free French event to take over Southsea Castle this weekend

SOUTHSEA Castle is the site of a friendly French invasion this weekend.

A free event celebrating food, drink and music from across the Channel will take place today and tomorrow from 10am until 6pm.

The event has been set up by Portsmouth City Council and organisations in Portsmouth’s twin city of Caen in Normandy, including the Caen tourist office and its Memorial museum.

It marks 30 years of Caen and Portsmouth being twinned cities.

Linda Symes, the council’s member for culture, said: ‘It’s a great way to make use of the castle and offer something different.’