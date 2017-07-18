Free fun at Portsmouth’s adventure playgrounds this summer

CHILDREN will be able to enjoy free activities and parties at adventure playgrounds.

The play areas in Portsmouth will have the events this summer organised by the city council’s play service team.

The activities, for children aged six to 13, will include themed parties from pirates to Ancient Greece, as well as circus skills, crafts, cookery and sports.

Adventure playgrounds manager, Joan Fisher said: ‘We’ve got a great summer programme lined up. We’re going to be celebrating play in a big way.’

The events take place on Fridays during the summer holidays between 12pm and 4pm. For more information about timings visit portsmouth.gov.uk.