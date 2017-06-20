Free fun for young people in Fareham

A POPULAR scheme giving youngsters the chance to try free activities is back this summer.

Access All Areas, organised by Fareham Borough Council, provides days out for 11 to 16-year-olds.

During the events, held between July 27 and August 31, young people can enjoy scuba diving, fitness sessions, giant inflatables, sailing and go karting.

Those registered can get free travel on First buses with a valid pass.

Chairman of Fareham’s community safety partnership, Councillor Trevor Cartwright, said: ‘This scheme helps beat the summer boredom and gives young people something to do.

‘There are lots of fun activities taking place across the borough and means young people have somewhere to hang out with their friends in a fun and safe environment.’

All activities are free but some must be booked in advance. Young people must register online in advance. Visit fareham.gov.uk/aaa.