Free sailing taster day pushes out the boat in Portsmouth

LANDLUBBERS are being called to give a life at sea a try during a sailing taster event next month.

Portsmouth Watersports Centre, at the top end of Eastern Road, is staging the sessions for free on Saturday, August 5.

Supported by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), the day is offering visitors a chance to try their hands at windsurfing and sailing.

Qualified and experienced instructors will be on hand to provide top tips and guidance throughout the day.

Ben Lee, of Portsmouth Watersports Centre, said: ‘Following the success of last year’s try sailing day where dozens of people got out on the water, we’re delighted to be opening our doors once again to people to come and have a go.’

The taster sessions take place from 10am to 4pm.

The only equipment visitors will need is a towel, some shoes and clothing that they don’t mind getting wet.

Susie Moore, RYA regional development officer for the south, said the event was a great way to pick up a new skill over the summer.

She said: ‘Summer is a great time to feel inspired and to get out on the water. Sailing can be as physical or relaxing as you like. Why not try it for yourself absolutely free?’

Sessions are open to all ages from seven upwards. They need to be booked in advance. To book, call 02392 663873 or email info@portsmouthwatersports.com

The centre is fully accessible to those who have physical disabilities.

For more details on sailing, see rya.org.uk