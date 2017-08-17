Free sports sessions are laid on for youngsters

Have your say

A group of young people are spending their summer holidays engaging in free, tailored sports sessions, thanks to new funding.

Youth charity Active Communities Network (ACN) is holding the sessions for youngsters living in three housing blocks across Havant.

The Guinness Partnership – a national housing and care provider – donated the funds, which will also benefit pupils from schools including Havant Academy and St Alban’s Primary.

Charlotte Bishop, programme manager for ACN in Havant, said: ‘Thanks to the investment we’re able to offer more opportunities to youngsters living in Chichester House, Langstone House and Solent House, and others in the Havant area.

‘We’re excited about this new, emerging partnership and look forward to expanding our community engagement, and working with partners to support personal and social development.’

The move is part of a one-year programme which will include not only sport, but also outreach sessions, bespoke workshops and school assemblies, tackling the causes of anti-social behaviour and other hard-hitting issues.

At The Guinness Partnership’s Aspire Awards, which recognise the community projects it supports, the programme was praised.

Staff from ACN have been out and about in Havant speaking to young people about the type of sports they enjoy most.

Throughout the summer holidays three sessions will be held every week.

During term-time, the charity will deliver workshops in schools, focusing on a range of community issues including domestic violence, child sexual exploitation and substance misuse.

A loyalty card scheme will enable young people to be recognised for regular attendance.