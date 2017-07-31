Free summer activities in Gosport start tomorrow

Have your say

FREE activities for young people are starting tomorrow.

Gosport Borough Council’s summer passport scheme offers a range of fun for youngsters in the town from giant inflatables, sports, driving lessons, quad biking, cooking, cycling and climbing.

To take part young people, born between September 1, 2000 and August 31, 2005, need a completed registration form. It can be completed online or printed off.

For more details visit safergosport.co.uk