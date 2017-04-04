Freemasons go to special ceremony

MORE than 700 freemasons, their families and friends attended a ceremony to give thanks for three centuries of masonry.

This year marks 300 years since the foundation of the first Grand Lodge in London and is the 250th anniversary of the formation of the masonic province of Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

The service at Winchester Cathedral was attended by dignitaries including the Lord-Lieutenants of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Nigel Atkinson and Major General Martin White CB CBE.

Provincial Grand Master, Mike Wilks, said: ‘It was wonderful to see so many freemasons.’