Fresh plan for 1,100 homes sparks worries

CONCERNS have been raised after a controversial bid to build 1,100 homes was resubmitted.

Hallam Land Management has put in the application for Newlands which proposes the homes for land south of Longfield Avenue in Fareham.

It comes just days after Fareham Borough Council revealed it must find space for 3,300 extra homes as part of the revised local plan, as well as the 6,000-homes new town Welborne.

The developer originally put a bid in to build the homes in 2014.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council Sean Woodward said: ‘Newlands Farm is in the strategic countryside gap between South Fareham and Stubbington.

‘That makes it one of the two most precious greenfield locations in the borough forming an important gap between settlements Why would we release it for housing?

‘It is not allocated for development in the existing local plan or the proposed new local plan.

‘It is therefore contrary to a number of local plan policies.

‘I share local concerns and have always done so, very publicly.’

Liberal democrat Councillor Shaun Cunningham is concerned about the Newlands planning application, which includes a care home, health centre, new primary school and green spaces.

He said: ‘When the review of the local plan was published, Warsash, Fareham town centre and Portchester were hit very hard with new housing and today we hear Newlands has awoken from a deep slumber.

‘It’s becoming like a game of rugby. Developers competing in a ruck to see who can push themselves over the line and win the game to bring their plans forward.’

Cllr Woodward has faced criticism from residents about the sites chosen in the draft local plan including those in Portchester and Warsash, which have more than 700 houses allocated each.

Portchester resident John Pickering said: ‘The trouble is they are trying to cram in more and more houses in to smaller and smaller areas.

‘All these houses will have at least one car, maybe more, and a few days ago we were worried about pollution and this will certainly increase the traffic and make that worse.’