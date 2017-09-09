Friends and family set to unite for funeral of legendary boxing trainer Jack Bishop

MOURNERS will soon say their final goodbyes to one of the city’s most-loved figures.

Friends and family will unite for the funeral of the legendary late boxing trainer Jack Bishop on Tuesday.

Jack Bishop. Picture: Paul Jacobs

He died peacefully in his sleep at his Fareham home last month, aged 94.

Known across the city and beyond by amateur boxers and sporting fans as ‘Mr Boxing’, many have paid tribute to Mr Bishop – hailing him as a ‘legend’ who was ‘so much more than a trainer’.

One of his four children, Wendy Gambie, 50, says life won’t be the same without him.

She said: ‘We all miss him so much, we were all so proud of him and what he achieved – he was a fantastic father.

‘He was the patriarch of the family and our lives revolved around him.’

Having served in the first regiment of the SAS for the entirety of the Second World War, Jack, Wendy says, had some ‘amazing stories’ to tell.

She said: ‘In a way, he was a bit like Uncle Albert from Only Fools and Horses.

‘He was in the war and he would always say he didn’t want to talk about it.

‘But in reality, he could talk about it for hours.’

Mr Bishop was recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours list in 2014 – honoured with the British Empire Medal for his role as a boxing coach and promoter, aged 91.

Billy Bessey, 43 from Leigh Park, signed up as one of Jack’s trainees between between 2002 and 2008.

He said: ‘Jack was such an amazing man, he was so much more than a trainer.

Me and some of the other boxers have been speaking ahead of the funeral and there should will be a fair few of us coming to pay our respects.

‘It will be lovely for everyone to see just how well-loved he was.’

Mr Bishop’s funeral will take place at midday at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday, September 12.