Friends complete Great South Run for terminally-ill wedding charity

GETTING married is not a priority in life for some, but for others it can be their final wish.

That was the message from a trio of friends at the finish line of the Great South Run yesterday, who paced the streets of Portsmouth to raise cash for a charity close to their hearts.

Kieran Pearson, Caroline Searle and Lee Warne completed the 10-mile feat in aid of the Wedding Wishing Well Foundation.

Based in the UK, the initiative organises and funds wedding ceremonies for people with terminal and life-limiting illnesses.

Caroline, 43 from Portsmouth, is the south coast ambassador for the charity.

As she crossed the finishing line sporting a tutu and carrying a donation bucket, Ms Searle said: ‘The Wedding Wishing Well Foundation is the most wonderful charity. It helps people in their darkest hours by giving them a memory to hold on to.

‘Some of the stories you hear from the brides and grooms are incredibly inspirational – but of course they are terribly sad too, knowing that one of them will pass away at some point.

‘It gives the people that are left behind some beautiful memories.’

To mark the day, Kieran, 47 from Yateley and Lee, 38 from Liphook, were fittingly dressed in marital garb – donated to them by Creatiques of Albert Road.

However, the pair maintained their composure as they completed the job they set out to achieve.

Kieran said: ‘We’ve had a brilliant race. The crowd have been smiling all the way round – it’s been a really good time.

‘The dresses are very warm but I think Lee had the tougher job.’

Wearing a wig, would-be bride Lee added: ‘I struggled to keep my hair on, I must admit.’

While the team did not have a cash target in mind, they praised the generosity of the thousands of spectators watching on from the sidelines.

Caroline said: ‘People have been incredibly generous. If they were able to put some pennies in our bucket they did. They have been absolutely amazing.’