A SECTION of beach was closed after a fuel leak was spotted by a lifeguard on patrol.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon and affected an area near to the Southsea hovercraft base.

The area was shut from 2.15pm until 2.45pm while the risks were assessed.

A spokesman from the RNLI said: ‘The risks were mitigated and it passed through. The area was closed as a precaution.’

It is not known where the leak came from and it was reported to the Coastguard for further investigations.