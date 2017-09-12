FUN AT FIVE: Joint bash for Amelia and Maddie

Best friends Amelia Evans and Maddie Sherwood are always able to enjoy their birthdays together, seeing as they were born with just a matter of days between them.

The Stubbington girls, both five, were joined by more than 25 of their school friends for a magical day at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Amelia and Maddie, who go to Crofton Anne Dale School, were enchanted by Silly Scott’s comedy magic show before being swept off their feet with party games and a disco.

‘It was a really good day,’ says Amelia’s father, Gareth Evans. ‘Scott kept the kids entertained for the whole time, and the adults to be fair.’

The birthday girls were so impressed by Silly Scott’s tricks that they went to see him perform again recently in Fareham.

Gareth adds: ‘Our three-year-old son loved it as well. Scott literally took control from the beginning.

‘You wouldn’t believe how nice it was to be able to enjoy the day.’

