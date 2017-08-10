Fun day is organised in aid of charity

THE Fighting Cocks is no stranger to fundraising, so it comes as no surprise that the Gosport-based pub is teaming up with local, not-for-profit organisation Marvels and Meltdowns to raise money for a worthy cause.

The establishment will be supporting Marvels and Meltdowns AHD and ASC support network page along side GAFIRS at Bazil’s Big Bash, on August 12.

Marvels and Meltdowns helps to support families with children affected by ADHD, autistic spectrum conditions and sensory processing disorder.

The organisation was started by Shandrika Day and Tricia Lyons after the pair realised the lack of support available in the local area. They host weekly group meetings and activities for families.

From midday to 6pm the pub will be helping to host one big fun day and even horse racing. The annual charity day is aimed at locals and families and will feature live music and children’s entertainment.

Fine Southern Gents will perform at the fun day and children’s entertainer Strawberry Dan will be keeping the kids laughing. Visitors will be treated to a hog roast, bouncy castle, face painting, Les Heyhoe charity horse racing and many more activities for the whole family to enjoy.

In a bid to raise money for Gafirs, the tickets are priced at £7.50 for adults and £5 per child.

The Fighting Cocks is the second oldest pub in Gosport. It offers a range of beers, country-feel dining and a large garden.