Fun new interactive workout at Port Solent

A new state-of-the-art fitness studio has opened at David Lloyd.

The health club is one of only two in the country to pilot the hi-tech suite PRAMA which has pressure sensitive walls and flooring, lights, sounds and sensors designed to spur users into giving their best while exercising.

Fitness instructors Shayne Vincent and Donna Wellham on the interactive wall

Users’ speed, mobility, strength and power are pushed to the limit.

Helen Watt, general manager at David Lloyd Port Solent, said: ‘Prama is tailor-made for youngsters and adults alike and is designed to encourage families to train together.

‘We’re delighted to be spearheading this exciting venture’.

For more information go to davidlloyd.co.uk.