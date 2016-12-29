Fund set up for sons after sudden death of mum-of-two

A FUNDRAISING page has been set up to support the two teenage sons of a woman who died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage.

The fund was set up in memory of Cristina Goran, who died aged 38 on December 5.

Cristina’s boyfriend Bill Wright, 51, from Fratton, and Cristina’s boss Belinda Goldman, from Muswell Hill, London, set up the Just Giving page to ensure her two teenage boys – Adrian, 16, and Alex, 15 – are properly looked after.

Cristina was working as a live-in housekeeper – but she often visited Bill in Portsmouth and they shared happy memories together, especially visiting Southsea.

Bill said: ‘It has been hard. I spoke to her on the day it happened and she was really happy.

‘She was a very outgoing and loving person. She doted on her kids. They were her world. She was very hardworking and would always put other people first.’

The pair met through Facebook almost four years ago when Cristina moved to the UK from Romania.

They spent time together in Portsmouth, before she moved to London to take up her housekeeper role three years ago.

Cristina would visit Bill at weekends. He said that Cristina loved the beach in Southsea as it was the first beach she had ever seen.

They also shared happy memories in Cornwall on holiday with her sons.

Cristina suffered a brain haemorrhage overnight on November 23 and later died in hospital.

Now, Belinda is picking up the mantle to provide for the two teenage boys Cristina left behind.

She launched a JustGiving page to offer financial, as well as emotional, support for the two boys.

Belinda said she has been amazed by the sheer number of donations, which has reach ed more than £5,000.

‘I was very close to her. She was just a fabulous person,’ said Belinda.

‘I set up the JustGiving page thinking it would be nice if we could reach £1,000 but it has been amazing. So many people have been touched by her story.

‘People have been incredibly generous and it has made a bad situation a little bit easier.’

Bill also encouraged people to get involved and donate.

He said: ‘It is all about Cristina’s boys. There’ve been so many donations from people who didn’t even know Cristina, but they feel for her kids.

‘It has been just terrible for them, but everyone has been great with their support.

‘I have taken comfort from their kind words.’

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/forcristinasboys before January 6.