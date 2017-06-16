Funding boost for unemployed Portsmouth people

SUPPORT for unemployed people looking to start their own business has been given a funding boost.

Learning Links, in Portsmouth, has received £35,000 from NatWest to continue its work in the city.

The charity, based at St George’s Business Centre in St George’s Square, will use the cash to help 70 long-term unemployed people with the skills to start their own business through practical and creative workshops.

Cheryl Harper-Duffin, head of operations, said: ‘Previously, our NatWest-funded project allowed us to deliver a bespoke programme up-skilling individuals working towards their aspirations in self-employment.

‘With the renewal of this fund we are so happy to be able to continue our work within the community according to our clients needs.’

The winning organisations were chosen from a short list of 13 by judges from NatWest’s south west and Wales regional board and a public vote.