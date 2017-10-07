Fundraiser for parish centre

Have your say

A CURRY and quiz night will be taking place later this month to raise money for a replacement parish centre.

On Saturday, October 21, a nautical-themed evening with both meat and vegetarian curries will be taking place from 7pm at Alverstoke Parish Centre – with all proceeds going to the Alverstoke Parish Centre Regeneration Fund.

Tickets for the evening will cost £10 – to get your tickets visit the parish centre office in Green Road, Gosport.