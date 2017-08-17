Fundraiser secures a venue for world’s first ever ‘Pop-Up Pug Pub’

Have your say

A pug-lover’s wish has been granted as a Southsea pub has offered to host her event – the world’s first Pop-Up Pug Pub.

Devida Bushrod is behind the plan.

For months she searched for a venue that would be willing to host the day-long event for dogs.

And now The Courtyard in Southsea Castle saved the day by offering its site to Devida and her pugs Bella and Bessie.

Held on September 24, it aims to raise funds for two pug welfare groups.

The day will offer food to cater for both pugs and their owners.

It follows in the footsteps of the popular Guildford ‘pop-up pug cafe’ organised by the Guildford Pug Meet-up Group.

The Courtyard at Southsea Castle is well-known for welcoming furry friends, but this will be the first time the popular bar has held such an event.

Manager Zoe Jennings said: ‘We’re delighted to be a part of the first-ever pug pub and to dedicate a day to enjoy our furry friends and raise money for the Pug Dog Welfare and Rescue.’

‘Southsea is a beautiful, dog-friendly location with plenty of areas that dog owners can bring their dogs for a marvellous day out.

‘It’s a privilege to host this event and welcome people to Southsea.’

Devida provided a home for her pug Bessie after finding her at a rescue group.

Originally from Oklahoma, Bessie was a breeding dog at a puppy mill for the first 10 years of her life before being rescued by the Homeward Bound Pug Rescue service in January 2014.

Devida adopted Bessie, who is mostly blind, and after, accepting a job in Fareham, moved to Hampshire.

She said: ‘After Bessie came into our lives three years ago, we have really enjoyed meeting other pugs and their owners. It’s like a little underground sub-culture you don’t realise exists until you are a part of it.

‘I thought that organising the Pop-Up Pug Pub is a fun way to combine a British tradition of enjoying a nice cold beer on a Sunday afternoon, with the buzz and joy that pugs always bring.’

The event is for the pugs to enjoy as much as the owners.

Special Snuffle Dog Beer will be on offer for the pugs along with gourmet treats.

Money raised at the event will go to the Pug Dog Welfare Group and half of the funds raised will go to the Homeward Bound Pug Rescue organisation.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm and tickets will be allocated to specific time slots to ensure safe numbers.

For more information visit facebook.com/popuppugpub/