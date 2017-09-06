Fundraisers band together to help build new parish centre

A GROUP of people are looking to build a new parish centre in Gosport, after the old one fell into disrepair.

Members of the Alverstoke Parish Centre Regeneration Project say that the current building is past its prime, and that the decision has been made to construct a new building.

The project, which will cost £1.5m, needs the support of charitable trusts and grant providers to be a success.

In the meantime, the members of project will be holding fundraising events, having raised £18,000 in the past year.

Alongside a stall at the Michaelmas Fair on September 30, the group will also be running a quilt show at the Parish Centre in Green Road from 10am-4am, and a number of other events through the rest of the year.

Fundraising chair Ann Smith said: ‘We have made a first push locally to raise the profile of the fundraising effort, and to get local support for this project before we go through to consultation and planning stage.

To keep up to date with the parish regeneration group and for a list of events, go to stmaryalverstoke.org.uk.