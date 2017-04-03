Fundraising appeal is declared a success

NURSES have thanked everyone involved in making the 2017 Great Daffodil Appeal a success.

The month-long fundraising appeal, which launched on March 1, saw volunteers out collecting donations for Marie Curie in return for a daffodil pin.

All funds raised throughout the month will help Marie Curie nurses provide vital care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.

The volunteers in Portchester raised £130.58, £398.91 at Stubbington, £480.31 at Locks Heath and £755.43 in Fareham town, including Fareham Shopping Centre.

Wendy Savage, community fundraiser, said: ‘We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for helping to make every daffodil count, including Marie Curie’s Fareham and Portchester Fundraising Group.

‘The support from donating or being one of our amazing volunteers who collected donations, means that our nurses can care for someone in their own home. Thank you for helping make a difference.’