FAMILIES are being invited to a fundraiser with a range of entertainment and displays.

The event at Admiral Lord Nelson School in Portsmouth will have choirs and bands performing, as well as dance groups of all ages, live action role-playing and fairground attractions.

There will be a boxing club on-hand to give out details on its classes and a trampoline company.

The day is raising money for cancer charities.

It is at the school, on Dundas Lane, this Sunday between 10am and 4pm.