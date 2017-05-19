Further traffic chaos as three more collisions reported in Portsmouth area

Drivers are facing long delays across the Portsmouth area this morning after a series of collisions.

Hampshire police has confirmed on Twitter that officers are dealing with an incident on first lane of the M275 southbound.

It also said there has a two-vehicle collision on Copnor Road, but it is being treated as a ‘minor’ incident and no injuries have been reported.

There are also reports of another collision on the A3 southbound near Clanfield, with the inside lane being closed between the Queen Elizabeth Country Park and Clanfield.

Drivers have already faced long queues on the M27 after an earlier four-vehicle collision.

More to follow.