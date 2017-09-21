Gadget: 5 of the best drones

We look at 5 of the best drones

DJI Mavic Pro Drone, Jessops, £1040.77

The DJI Mavic Pro Drone is a small yet powerful drone that turns the sky into your creative canvass easily and without worry, helping you make every moment an aerial moment. Its compact size hides a high degree of complexity that makes it one of DJI’s most sophisticated flying cameras ever. 24 high-performance computing cores, an all-new transmission system with a 7km range, 5 vision sensors, and a 4K camera stabilized by a 3-axis mechanical gimbal, are at your command with just a push of your thumb or a tap of your finger.

DJI Phantom 2 Quadcopter Drone with Zen Muse H3-3D Gimbal, www.maplin.co.uk, £499.99

The DJI Phantom 2 is unbelievably easy to fly. It comes with an integrated GPS auto-pilot system to offer position holding, altitude lock and even stable hovering, allowing you to focus on taking your pictures. As well as this, this drone utilises a ‘one key go home’ function which, when switched on the remote control, will make the drone come back to its starting point.

PARROT Mambo PF27001 Drone - Grey & White, www.currys.co.uk, £99.99

Attach the grabber to the Parrot Mambo to pick up items weighing up to 4 g, and carry them in the air. Use your imagination to make up fun mini games, like racing another Mambo to pick up as many sugar cubes to a goal within a time limit. Shoot things using 50 included plastic balls and make targets for some playful target practice.

Reverse, rotate and flip the Parrot Mambo in both directions and perform skilled take-offs using your smartphone. Simple-to-use touch controls make performing tricks easy. Have fun brushing past obstacles and slaloming between posts like a high-flying daredevil.

John Lewis, Propel Star Wars Collection Drone, T-65 X-Wing Starfighter, £159.95

Avid Star Wars collectors will love Propel’s special collection as it’ll give them the opportunity to fly their own model ships through the sky. If your dream has always been to be part of the Rebel Alliance, then you can make it come true by manning this laser-shooting T-65 X-Wing fighter.

DJI Spark Pocket Sized Selfie Drone - Alpine White, www.dronesdirect.co.uk, £519.99

A mini camera drone that can be operated using Jedi-like palm-based gestures. Yes please!

Spark is Djis latest mini camera drone that lets you take stunning aerial photos with ease even if youve never flown a drone before. Thats because Spark features intelligent flight control options that let you operate it just by moving your hands. Simply raise your arms, wave your hand, or make a frame with your fingers to manoeuvre Spark and shoot photos. You can still use your smartphone to operate Djis wide range of automatic flight paths and modes to shoot amazing footage at the touch of a button. Plus, built-in sensors are on hand to help you avoid colliding into any obstacles, so you can focus more on the fun and less on flying.