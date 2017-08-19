Gadgets: 5 of the best air conditioners

We look at 5 of the best air conditioners

Portable Retro USB Fan,www.amazon.co.uk, £1.99

This is so cool. Like, literally. A game-changer for commuters on packed rush hour-trains, this USB fan can be inserted into your smartphone to provide a blast of cooling air wherever you go. There are 12 colours to choose from for iPhone or Android.

Status Handheld Fan www.currys.co.uk, £1.99

Stay cool when the weather heats up with the Status Handheld Fan. Lightweight and compact enough to take anywhere with you, these fans have foam blades that provide a safe way to cool yourself down. The powerful motor provides ample cooling power.

Dyson Cool Desk Fan, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £249.99

Some fans are quiet but weak; others are powerful but noisy. This one is both quiet and powerful. Dyson engineers have reduced turbulence and noise throughout the machine by channelling airflow more efficiently. Motor noise and vibration have been isolated and significantly reduced.

Mini Portable USB Soft Fan Retro Orange, www.5poundstuff.com, £5.00

The beautiful Retro Orange fine plastic mini portable USB Fan can be used in the office or home to keep you cool in summer. These cage fans come with USB power only and can be connected to any USB device.

Electrolux Compact Cool Anywhere Portable Air Conditioner, www.currys.co.uk, £299.99

Relax, socialise, work and sleep in comfort all year round with the Compact Cool portable air conditioner. Easy to move, so you can put it anywhere you need to, and with a smart, stylish design, it cools and purifies, filtering airborne particles for cleaner air. So you and the family can always feel refreshed and revitalised at home, whatever the season.